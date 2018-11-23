WOOD RIVER - For those looking for special deals, pictures with Santa and Wood River hospitality, it will be found Saturday in the city’s downtown. Small Business Saturday is set in Wood River with 12 participating businesses.

Kristen Meyer of Kristen’s Hair Studio in Wood River started her business in the downtown area at 17 E. Ferguson in April 2008 in the old Smits Flowers building.

“We are glad to call Downtown Wood River our home and just celebrated our 10-year anniversary,” she said. “I started Small Business Saturday Downtown three years ago because I think it’s a great way to showcase what Downtown Wood River has to offer. We have so many talented people! The art gallery, jeweler, hairstylists, crafters, costume designer, car repair and more.

“We have 12 businesses who will be participating in Small Business Saturday. Wood River Library will serve as our welcome center. The first 50 get a free reusable shop small tote. There will be maps for our scavenger hunt, and a free magic show with Chris Carpunky starting at 9:30. Many businesses are running great specials, offering door prizes, and some are providing snacks. Then drop off your scavenger hunt maps at WR city museum for a chance to win a fabulous basket of donated items from our participating businesses, plus pictures with Santa!“

?Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. As a consumer, you're a key part in helping small businesses throughout the year, you're showing your support for the small businesses in your neighborhood in the community you call home.

"A lot of the businesses are running great specials, offering door prizes, and some are even providing snacks," Meyer said. "There are a lot of new businesses on Ferguson Avenue who are eager to meet you. Come to join us for a scavenger hunt and great shopping to start your holiday season!"

Participants Include:

Wood River Library

Marcie & Co. Family Hair Care

Von Dell Gallery & Studios

Country Meadows Antiques

Cleary's Boots & Shoes

Riverbend Resale

Kristen's Hair Studio

Meyer Jewelry Studio

The Almost Famous Boutique

Sandi's Costumes, Fabrics & Alterations

Rustic Roots

Wood River City Museum

Wood River Library will be this year's event Welcome Center. First, 50 Get a FREE

Reusable Shop Small Tote!! Pick up your map for the scavenger hunt. FREE Magic

Show with Chris Carpunky!!

Christmas Movie Bundle Giveaway - Enter to Win at the Welcome Center, Magic Show

Attendees will Receive 2 Giveaway Entrees.

