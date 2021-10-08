WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Heritage Council is once again hosting its Small Works Art Show from October 15-30. This marks the eighth year for the show, and it is open to both Illinois and Missouri residents.

Artists may submit 2-D art pieces no larger than 12”x15” (including frame) and 10”x10”x10” for 3-D art pieces. A maximum of two art pieces can be submitted at the Wood River Museum on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9. Entry forms are available at the museum.

There is $600 available in prizes, one of which is a purchase award by First Mid Bank. The entry fees are $10 & $15.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s juror is Susan Bostwick, a local artist. She was the coordinator of ArtEast during its tenure.

Cheryl Maguire, a spokesperson for The Wood River Heritage Council said: "The Heritage Council’s goal is to promote the arts and encourage visitors to the museum. The purpose of any museum is to provide cultural awareness to the public."

Any questions about the show, call (618) 477-3935.

"It is just our way to continue to keep the arts going give out 11 prizes and the fee is nominal to enter the show heritage council supports it every year," Maguire said.

More like this: