WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police announced there was a water main break in the area of the Sixth Street project around lunchtime Wednesday.

The police said several homes will be without water while the Water Department works to repair the problem as soon as possible.

Wood River Police issued the following bulletin late Wednesday afternoon: "The break has been isolated. The repair will continue into the next day. Water pressure should not be affected.

"If you are under a boil order, a notice will be placed on your front door."

