WOOD RIVER - Wood River will have a new mayor Council member Tom Stalcup defeated incumbent mayor Cheryl Maguire.

Stalcup had 846 votes to Maguire's 260 votes.

"I am very happy about the outcome," Stalcup said. "I really appreciate the support. Visiting the neighborhoods I felt people wanted a change. I really appreciate the support from the residents of Wood River."



Stalcup, is a retired Regional Sales Manager of Prairie Farms Dairy.

“I am proud of my accomplishments and I ran my campaign on my voting record and what I have accomplished," incumbent Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "I have no regrets and feel like I have been part of the solution in the City of Wood River for a long time. I wish the mayor-elect well."



The City of Wood River will also have two new councilmen on the board, Jeremy Plank was the top vote-getter with 496 followed by Scott Tweedy with 450 votes. Incumbent Michael Anderson fell short with 380 votes.

