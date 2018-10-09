WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police are seeking information on a suspect accused of stealing a van from a local business.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said at least one suspect took a work van from the lot of Folsom Distributing, located at 250 Citrus Lane in Wood River. The theft was reported last Saturday afternoon, and Wells said surveillance tapes from the scene are being reviewed by authorities at this time in an effort to identify the suspect(s). Wells said the van was driven through the business's locked front gates after it was burglarized and taken.

When asked if it could be the work of a disgruntled employee or a random act, Wells said he could not comment on motive at this time, adding a clearer picture could be made once a suspect(s) have been identified and/or brought into custody.

