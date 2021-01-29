WOOD RIVER - The April election in Wood River will move forward with a multitude of candidates on the ballot after Judge Tom Chapman issued an order this week.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the judge upheld the ruling by the city’s Electoral Board that denied objections for different candidates to be positioned on the ballot for April. Maguire explained the objection had been filed because candidates used paper clips instead of stapling papers together.

Maguire said Wood River’s Nathan Kincade had filed the objection and that included her and council candidates Mark St. Peters, Scott Tweedy and Mike Anderson.

Jeremy Plank, Melissa Bell-Yates and Mary Roberts, council candidates, and Tom Stalhut for mayor, will also be on the ballot in April, Maguire said.

Plank said Cheryl’s husband, Robert, had issued a challenge in regard to the candidacy of Plank, Roberts, Mark St. Peters, all council candidates, and Tom Stalcup for mayor, however, that too, was denied by the judge.

“I feel vindicated by the judge’s ruling after the mayor’s husband falsely objected to my petitions and I look forward to a spirited campaign based on candidate qualifications and issues important to the residents of Wood River,” Plank said.

Mayor Maguire said the local Election Board had ruled that everyone should stay on the ballot for the Wood River election and in an 11-page ruling, Judge Chapman upheld the local board’s decision.

She agreed she is ready now to campaign and for the election process to continue for voters.

