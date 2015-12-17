WOOD RIVER - On Wednesday, Wood River Education Association members overwhelmingly rejected a Dec. 14th contract proposal from the Wood River-Hartford #15 Board of Education.

Over 95 percent of the voting members directed the WREA negotiations team to return to the bargaining table.

WREA members have been working without a contract since last August. The School Board’s three-year proposal froze the salary of 10 senior educational support personnel members for the last two years of the agreement and only offered four of the most senior teachers in the district one-quarter of one percent raise - $200 or less - in year one of the contract, with no raise for the final two years.

The association said a strong consensus of the membership was that those who had served the school district the longest and dedicated their lives and careers to the students in the district should not be denied a similar raise as others in the bargaining unit, especially when affordability was not an issue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The school district is one of the few area school districts with the highest state financial rating of recognition and is sitting on over $3 million dollars in operating fund balances, including $2 million dollars in working cash that is only drawing interest, the association said in a release.

The last two bargaining sessions have been with the assistance of a federal mediator. The WREA has asked the federal mediator to meet again in January, 2016; however, as yet, no date has been established.

The association’s bargaining team has indicated a willingness to also meet without the presence of the mediator if it would advance negotiations, but the Board has not been willing to do so.

For further information, please contact WREA co-presidents, Sheryl Ross, 618-540-8966, saross@att.net or Carol Fowler-Dixon, 618-978-1964, cfowlerdixon@att.net.

More like this: