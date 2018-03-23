WOOD RIVER/EAST ALTON - Wood River Police and the East Alton Police Departments worked together Friday morning to execute a pair of search warrants. One of the searches led to charges against an East Alton man.

The first occurred at 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Bowman in East Alton. The search warrant was issued in reference to an investigation which started on March 15, 2018, in the City of Wood River.

Investigators from the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit were able to obtain felony warrants for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school against Jonathan C. Metz, 34, of the 300 block of Bowman, East Alton.

Metz was taken into custody during the search warrant without incident. The East Alton Police Department will continue the investigation with any findings as a result of the search warrant. Metz was taken to the Wood River Police Department where he was held on the felony warrants. Bond was issued at $75,000 by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli.

The Wood River Police Department then executed a search warrant, at approximately 10 a.m., in the 400 block of Penning Ave., Wood River, Illinois. Police said as a result of the search warrant, one male subject was taken into custody and is being held as a part of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

This investigation is a perfect example of police departments communicating and exchanging information about criminal activity occurring in different zip codes, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

“Chief Carlton, and the officers from the East Alton Police Department, have an excellent relationship with the Wood River Police Department, and the pursuit of criminal activity will continue between the two municipalities,” Chief Wells said.

A young child was inside the home when the search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Penning Avenue and Wood River Police knocked on the door and waited for an answer then executed the search warrant, using caution.

