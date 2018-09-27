WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Drainage and Levee District wishes to thank the Wood River Police Department, and the Madison County State's Attorney's office for their prompt and professional treatment of this investigation.

The Levee District was made aware of the situation by our financial partners in early September. The District took all necessary steps to immediately contact law enforcement as soon as the allegations came to light. The District has worked closely with law enforcement throughout this investigation and will continue to do so.

The District wishes to stress that it has the appropriate safeguards in place to recoup any money that may have been misappropriated, and has cooperated with our bonding company to ensure that all taxpayer money is recovered promptly, pursuant our bond. The internal controls at the District and the District's financial partners uncovered the acts.

The 2017 audit of the Levee District was performed in accordance with all accounting principles, and the audit uncovered no wrongdoing, according to the information that we have at this time.

The District states that this is a personnel issue and no further comment will be forth coming.

