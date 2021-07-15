Wood River Det. Sgt. Burns And Sister, Riana, Have Special Family Connection With C.O.P.S. Ride
This ride is special to both Aaron, Riana, and members of the Wood River Police Department. Aaron and Riana's brother, Patrolman Evan Burns, was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips during a pursuit on Tuesday, August 16, 2011. He worked for the Caruthersville Police Department, Missouri.
The 16th Annual C.O.P.S. Ride started today, Thursday, July 15, and will end Sunday, July 19, 2020. The Cycle Across Illinois bicycle ride recognizes and honors the extraordinary contributions of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
