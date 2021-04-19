WOOD RIVER - The Monday night hybrid/virtual Wood River City Council meeting had strong participation as expected with many involved in the public comments portion of the evening. However, in the end, the Wood River City Council approved four key agenda items.

By a 3-1 vote, the four items that drew so much public discussion received a "yes" vote were as follows:

Approval of resuming spending on the Recreation Center Project.

Approval of an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2021/2022 budget to increase the Rec Center Line item within the 1 percent Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Fund by $414,103.80, to begin the Rec Center design process.

Approval of an ordinance authorizing execution of a PARC Grant Agreement with the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the City of Wood River for $2,500,000 for construction of a recreation center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last, approval of a recommendation from Mayor Cheryl Maguire to appoint Sonya Hagaman to serve as councilwoman to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Chris Stanley.

Wood River City Clerk Stacy Ehrman then administered the oath of office to Hagaman to serve as a member of the council after her approval.

Incoming mayor Tom Stalcup recommended with each of the above agenda items to table the issues until the new council was in place, but was overruled with each because of the majority.

Mayor Maguire, Leroy Duncan and Chris Anderson each voted yes on the four above agenda items.

More than 3,000 tuned into to Riverbender.com during a 2-hour period to listen to the hybrid/virtual meeting. Several stood outside in the cold night and waited on their turn at City Hall to provide their 3-minute comments. Others called in and e-mailed in comments that were heard and read at the meeting.

More to come.

More like this: