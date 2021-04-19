WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council meeting originally scheduled for in-person at the Roundhouse has been moved to hybrid/virtual format at 7 p.m. Monday.

Anyone wishing to speak should contact the Wood River City Clerk's Office with an e-mail: cityclerk@cityofwoodriver.com or call (618) 251-3100.

Those wishing to listen to the meeting can be dialing in at 1 (309) 249-8113. The I.D. number is 327 769 25.

"Due to the anticipated high call volume of this meeting and the 250 call-in capacity of the phone system, citizens are granted a "hybrid" option of going to City Hall and giving comments in person," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "Citizens will be asked to wait in the parking lot of City Hall and will be given a comment form to submit their name for the public comment item on the agenda. Once called upon, citizens will be escorted individually into City Hall to make their comments for all to hear. Citizens will be able to hear this meeting via speaker outside City Hall."

There will be a request for citizen comments/communications/petitions at the meeting on item No. 6 of the agenda.

Key items are approval of resuming spending on the Recreation Center Project, approval of an ordinance to amend the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 budget to increase the Rec Center Line Item within the 1 percent Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Fund by $414,103.80 to begin the Rec Center Design process.

Approval of a recommendation of Mayor Maguire to appoint Sonya Hageman to serve as Councilwoman to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Chris Stanley.

