Wood River Chiropractic Center Receives 2013 Best of Wood River Award

Wood River Chiropractic Center has been selected for the 2013 Best of Wood River Award in the Chiropractors & Medical Nutrition Counselors category by the Wood River Award Program.

Each year, the Wood River Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Wood River area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2013 Wood River Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Wood River Award Program and data provided by third parties.



About Wood River Award Program

The Wood River Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Wood River area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Wood River Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

