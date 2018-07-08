WOOD RIVER – The Annual Wood River Ice Cream Social celebrates its 10th year from 3 to 6 p.m. today, July 8, at Central Park, 653 N. Wood River Ave.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be food, fun, games, prizes, dunking booth and of course the ice cream, Wood River Mayor Cheryl McGuire said.

“This is a family friendly event held each month during the summer in Wood River,” McGuire said. “It is held just to give back to the community. What a better way to cool off than have ice cream in July.”

More like this:

Jun 29, 2023 - Wood River Ice Cream Social, Farmers Market Part Of Busy Summer Plans

Dec 6, 2023 - Toko Sushi and Boba in Godfrey Officially Opens

Aug 30, 2023 - "That Good" Ice Cream Shop Offers Treats and Connection in Alton

Dec 20, 2023 - Grafton to Host Holiday Fun and Events This Weekend

Jan 3, 2024 - Alton to Host Free Eagle Ice Festival on 1/6 with Tours, Activities and More

 