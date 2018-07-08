WOOD RIVER – The Annual Wood River Ice Cream Social celebrates its 10th year from 3 to 6 p.m. today, July 8, at Central Park, 653 N. Wood River Ave.

There will be food, fun, games, prizes, dunking booth and of course the ice cream, Wood River Mayor Cheryl McGuire said.

“This is a family friendly event held each month during the summer in Wood River,” McGuire said. “It is held just to give back to the community. What a better way to cool off than have ice cream in July.”

