WOOD RIVER - The remains of the Wood River Aquatic Center are now all but gone.

Kamadulski Excavating and Grading coordinated the demolition and removal of the old center materials.

The Wood River Pool was closed for this summer for the first time in three-plus decades because of safety reasons and a lack of funds to perform necessary repairs.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the Aquatic Center boathouse was all that remained at 11 a.m. today to tear down and remove.

“Once the structures are down and the property is cleared, the City of Wood River can work on possible future facilities,” Maguire said.

Lower tax levy

Mayor Maguire said she was pleased that on Monday night, the Wood River City Council passed a lower tax levy for 2018-2019 than the fiscal year of 2017-2018.

“Part of the reason for the lower tax level was an increase of the EAV of a million dollars,” she said.

