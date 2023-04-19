WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council has approved five-year contracts regarding employee pay raises within Parks and Recreation, the Fire Department, and Public Services, and will be negotiating with the Police Department in the future, City Manager Steve Palen said today.

The ordinances for the contracts were passed at Monday night’s Wood River City Council Meeting.

Palen said he wanted to see the longer-term agreements and he said the parties came together fairly quickly on dollars and language.

“It took a couple of months but I am glad to have the contracts approved,” he said. “I thought the process went well overall. The police contract will be negotiated when their union situation is approved.”

Palen said he believes it is important to have the contracts in place so that the city knows the various expenses for payroll and employees know what their pay will be for the next few years. The contracts sow increases of 3 percent in the first four years and 4 percent in the fifth year, Palen added.

