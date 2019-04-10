WOOD RIVER - The Aldi grocery store at 399 Wesley Drive in Wood River is back open again after remodeling and Fran Nappier was their first official customer on Wednesday.

Aldi held a soft opening Monday and a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. Nappier said she was ecstatic to be back in the store shopping, and she was spotted in the strawberry area, picking up some fresh fruit and produce.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire was equally as exuberant with the renovations.

"We are so pleased with the Aldi expansion," Mayor Maguire said. "It's German efficiency at its best. I brought my quarter today, also. The aisles are wider, they are offering more fresh produce, everything about it is updated. They told me it is their last Aldi store expansion with this model."

