WOOD RIVER - Several park upgrades are on the way in Wood River after the City Council on Monday quickly and unanimously passed a series of requests for improvements to the Emerick Sports Complex and Belk Park Golf Course.

Each of the upgrades to the Emerick Sports complex are focused on Dwiggins Field, which is set to receive new fencing, a backstop/knee wall, and dugouts.

City Council members approved a $69,000 bid from AALCO Manufacturing (d/b/a Sportcon) for the fencing at Dwiggins Field at Emerick Sports Complex. AALCO Manufacturing (d/b/a Sportcon) was also awarded a $58,800 bid for the backstop/knee wall. The bid for the dugouts, however, went to TARDIS Structures LLC in the amount of $45,600.

The Belk Park Golf Course project will consist of roto-milling and resurfacing the course’s cart paths; the City Council unanimously approved a request to start seeking bids for the project.

Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Pat Minogue said depending on the bids that come in and due to outdated price estimates, there may not be enough funding to resurface the entirety of the cart paths. If that turns out to be the case, the plan is to prioritize by only resurfacing the areas that need it most.

However, Minogue added that so far, each of the upgrades slated for Dwiggins Field at Emerick Sports Complex have come in under budget.

A full recording of the June 3, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

