(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is just a couple of days from being eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list, but shares he will likely need more time.

“I’m guessing somewhere probably around next week-ish,” said Wong of when he might being a rehab assignment. “I’ll probably meet the team back here after this Arizona road trip.”

Placed on the disabled list June 15th with a right triceps strain, Wong has been rehabbing daily at Busch Stadium.

“Feeling good,” he said. “Been doing rehab, taking care of things. Trying to strengthen up other parts of my body to just get ready, but with the tear, I’m just allowing time for it to heal itself.”

While he won’t join the team on the field for batting practice this homestand, Wong will be hitting in the controlled environment of the indoor cage.

“I’ve been swinging already, been throwing a little bit here and there,” he shared. “I’m pretty close. I feel good, I feel strong–we’re just trying to make sure there’s no pain. I tried to come back quick the last time and it got me back on the DL. So I told them and they kind of told me, this time we’re going to make sure everything’s clear and there’s no pain when you come back so you’re ready to go and be ready for the next half of the season.”

Left elbow issues put Wong on the disabled list earlier this year and at the time he explained that the extra swings he had been taking may have been a contributor. This go-round, he’s making sure to be aggressive with his swings to be sure there’s no recurrence.

“Not extra swings, but make sure that when I’m swinging, I’m swinging at game speed–and that there’s no pain,” said Wong. “If there’s any kind of thing, they told me to just say something so I’ve been telling them when I feel something or if I don’t and it’s been good.”

Frustrated that he can’t play, Wong has still watched every Cardinals game.

“Seeing what the guys are doing, seeing how they’re doing,” he said. “Excited to see what they’re doing. (DeJong) been doing amazing since I’ve been gone–hitting home runs and just playing really good baseball. It’s good to see.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports