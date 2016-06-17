The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that Kolten Wong has been recalled from Memphis and will be available for tonight’s game against Texas.

Optioned to Memphis (AAA) after the game on June 5th, Wong hit safely in all seven of his games with the Redbirds, batting .429 (12-for-28) with 4 HR’s and 11 RBI. Defensively, Kolten got some work at his old college position, centerfield, as he started three games and played a total of 28 innings at the position for Memphis. He handled four chances and had one outfield assist.

The move to outfield was something Wong expressed a willingness for even before he was optioned.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker to Memphis. Hazelbaker was was batting .250 (31-for-124) with 7 HR’s and 19 RBI in 61 games. He also led the team with three stolen bases.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI