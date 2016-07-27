His pinch-hit double to drive in the game-winning run on Wednesday night will draw the headlines, but Kolten Wong has been working diligently over the last couple of weeks to regain his confidence at the plate.

More than once, Wong has reminded himself to stay positive as he struggled this season–a task often easier said than done, so he reached out to a teammate for some advice.

“Just talked with Matt Carpenter a lot,” shared Wong recently. “I remember when he kind of had–in ’13 and ’14 you could see him struggling here and there, having scuffles and then he’d turn it on. This year, from the beginning, he just knew what his game plan was and stuck with it.

“You’ve never seen him scuffle this year and I just wanted to reach out to him and see what did he do to change his approach as a hitter? The things that he did mentally to try and keep himself confident and to just keep a positive mindset, because that’s the hardest thing–when you’re constantly failing, you feel like nothing’s going your way and nothing will go your way.”

Each of those seasons, Carpenter had a 16-game stretch where he hit around .200 before rebounding back closer to .300 or better for the rest of the year. The struggles have obviously lasted longer for Wong this season, which has led to less playing time.

“We just had some good conversations about that, just talking back and forth,” continued Wong. “Matt was telling me as long as you put good at-bats together, you can’t control the outcome and if you go up there and keep grinding and keep fighting, eventually things will turn. That’s just how this game is. It’s not the best game when things are going terrible, but it’s the greatest game when things are going good.”

A couple of pinch-hits against San Diego helped things begin to turn for Wong, who received a couple of starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“He’s continued to take good steps forward,” said Mike Matheny during that stretch. “It might not show on the field–I’m just talking about how his approach and the questions that he’s asking, the conversations that he’s having off the field. He’s trying to figure out how to get to the right mindset first and then the physical stuff’s gonna help take over. He’s continuing to take whatever we give him, if it is a day or he’s not getting the start, he’s prepared when he gets in late.”

Wong is now batting .417 (5-12) as a pinch-hitter this season.

