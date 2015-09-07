The St. Louis Cardinals have a lineup change for the series opener against the Chicago Cubs, as Kolten Wong will no longer be starting at second base today.

“Had a tight calf today,” explained Mike Matheny. “I heard a term recently healthy scratch–I don’t know exactly what that means, but I’m going to roll with it because he’s able to play and likely to see the field at some point today but day game after night game, anybody who feels a little something, we’re going to make an adjustment.”

Wong, who was 0-3 and played all nine innings, did not experience any issues last night.

“He got in here and something felt a little tight, so they took him and starting getting some work,” said Matheny.

Matt Carpenter will shift over to second base and Mrk Reynolds will now start at third. Reynolds will bat 8th with Jon Jay moving up to 7th in the lineup.

Matt Carpenter, 2B

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Jason Heyward, RF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Brandon Moss, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Jon Jay, CF

Mark Reynolds, 3B

Lance Lynn, P

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports