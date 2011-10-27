ALTON, IL -- For many friends and families, it has become a fun holiday tradition. Five days before Thanksgiving every year, you can be part of the fun at the annual Women’s Wellness Fair at Alton Memorial Hospital. This year’s fair will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Nearly 400 area women typically attend this popular free event.

“While it’s still a health fair, this is the one event during the year where we try to bring in some other vendors to make sure women have a great time as they prepare for the Christmas season,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator for Public Relations and Marketing at AMH. “There will be plenty of items to shop for in addition to a lot of great health information for women of all ages.”

In addition to learning more about your health through information, screenings and speakers, you can do a little holiday shopping as you peruse beautiful crafts, ornaments, jewelry, handbags, candles and other gift items.

“This is not only one of our most popular events for the general public, but we also have a lot of vendors who love to come each year,” Whaley says. “We try to rotate in some new vendors each year for a little variety. It’s always a busy and fun day for everyone.”

Guests at the Women’s Wellness Fair will have the chance to visit close to 40 tables, take part in free health screenings in the AMH Wound Care Center, hear speakers in the cafeteria conference room and enjoy a free boxed lunch from Quizno’s.

Vendors include Gold Canyon Candles, Cookie Lee Jewelry, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Pease’s Candy, Miche Bags, Jan’s Ornaments, Tastefully Simple and Thirty-One. Alton Memorial departments such as the Family Birth Center, Medical Imaging and the Center for Senior Renewal will also be represented.

Dr. Mena Luangjamekorn of Family Physicians of Alton will speak in the cafeteria meeting rooms at 10 a.m. about “A Women’s Guide to Wellness.” At 11:30 a.m., martial arts expert Ray Amanat will give a presentation showing women how to take control of their environment and properly defend themselves. Amanat has a new book called “Bully, Victim or Hero: How to Assert Yourself Without Being a Target for Bullying or Violence.” Amanat is an instructor with the Respect Center in St. Louis and has been very involved in personal awareness and assault prevention for women and children for more than 27 years.

The free health screenings will include a cholesterol check, blood pressure and bone density screenings, all in the AMH Wound Care Center. Appointments are limited so sign up for those when you call to register for the fair. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the fair and the screenings.

