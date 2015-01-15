ALTON – The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, January 17 at 10 a.m. in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Suite 303. A continental breakfast will be served.

Lea Varble, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, will present Spirituality and Healing: The Connection, a psychosocial point of view regarding the link between spirituality and healing.

"I think those who attend may be pleasantly surprised to discover that there may be more to spirituality and healing than meets the eye,” says Lea. “There is something for everyone no matter what their foundation of faith may be."

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

In addition, the group will be starting a new book club. The first book selected is “Lessons From the School of Suffering” by Rev. Jim Willig and Tammy Bundy.

Tracy Phillips, patient navigator for breast health, facilitates the group. “We wanted to do something this year so we are starting a book club. The book selections will be centered on helping women with their fight against cancer,” she says.

For more information or to register, please call the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence at 618-474-4855.

