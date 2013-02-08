The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group has expanded its scope from a breast cancer support group to a cancer survivor program for women with any form of cancer. Held monthly on the third Saturday at 10 a.m., Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Topic for the February 16 meeting is Reclaiming Your Feminine Side, presented by Val Kiel from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence. She will provide hair and make-up tips for women going through cancer treatments, as well as demonstrate how women can put together outfits on a limited budget.

Christina Wickenhauser, Oncology Services Manager for Saint Anthony’s, helps to facilitate the group along with Chris Hoover, Patient Navigator for Saint Anthony’s. “Our goal is to help educate women about topics related to cancer and help meet the emotional needs during their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” says Wickenhauser.

Starting in February, the group will meet in the new cancer infusion center in Suite 303 of Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 303. A continental breakfast is served at the meetings.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 474-4855.

