Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021

First Kick: 3 p.m. CT

Location: Murray, Ky.

All-Time Series (SIUE Streak): SIUE leads 8-5-1 (L2)

Last Meeting: Mar. 26, 2021 (Murray State def. SIUE, 2-1)

WHERE WE'RE AT: SIUE women's soccer enters Thursday's contest looking to rebound following a 1-0 loss to UT Martin on Sunday. The Cougars have won every match in which they have scored, and have been shut out in all five losses.

LAST TIME OUT: Following two commanding wins to start off OVC play, the Cougars dropped a one-goal decision to UT Martin last Sunday. SIUE will look to bounce back on Thursday with a win over the reigning OVC regular season champions. In its first three conference matches, SIUE has outscored its opponents 9-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

SCOUTING THE RACERS: Murray State enters Thursday's match fresh off a 1-0 victory over Morehead State on October 10th, scoring in the match's final 120 seconds to give the Racers the win. Murray State currently sits at 7-6 overall and 2-2 in OVC play. MSU and SIUE have played two common opponents - SIU Carbondale (SIUE def. SIUC, 5-0; MUR def. SIUC, 3-1) and Morehead State (SIUE def. MOR, 5-0; MUR def. MOR, 1-0). The Racers were picked to finish second in the OVC and are led by Preseason Player to Watch Izzy Heckman.

LOCAL FLAIR: Coach Burton has recruited and retained talented student-athletes from throughout the Metro East and Greater St. Louis regions. Of the 33 student-athletes on this season's roster, 21 hail from Greater St. Louis - this includes five who came to SIUE from a county in the Metro East region.

RETURNERS: The Cougars return all but two starters from last season's OVC champion squad, and bring back all three goalkeepers from Spring 2021. Highlighting the returning Cougars are OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsinger , All-OVC and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team selection Lily Schnieders , and OVC All-Newcomer selection Matea Diekema .

NEW FACES: The Red & White welcome eight newcomers to the program, six of whom hail from the Greater St. Louis area. Included in this class are sisters Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Nichols (O'Fallon, Mo.), who join Matea and Myah Diekema as the only known pair of sisters playing in the same Division I soccer program.

More like this: