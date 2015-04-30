A Women’s Health Jam is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the Edwardsville Public Library.

Radio personality Taylor J from Z107 donated two tickets to the upcoming Kelly Clarkson concert to raffle off for anyone who attends the event. The drawing will happen at 1 p.m. The winner does not need to be present. The library will contact winner and tickets will be pick up at the library.

Health screenings like blood pressure, blood sugar and neck and back screenings just to name a few. Representatives from SSM, Touchette Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation will be on board.

Greg Horta, a Harmony Health Plan senior communications relations specialist, said, “I enjoy health fairs because they provide the best combination of public health and medicine. Vendors that are attending are working together in tandem for the community's improved health. Events like this one is an excellent way to engage underserved communities in caring for their health.”

