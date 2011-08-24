AUGUST 23, 2011 . . . Area women interested in networking and personal and professional development, are invited to attend this year’s FOR WOMEN, BY WOMEN Annual Seminar, organized by the RiverBend Growth Association and S.C.O.R.E.

With a theme of “Cowgirl Up! Get Out of Your Own Way” the event will be held Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Alton Holiday Inn and offer area women the opportunity to be empowered by four incredible women speakers, receive motivation and networking opportunities as well as attendance prizes and a pampering lunch.

Sponsored by The Attorneys at SandbergPhoenix & Von Gontard, P.C., CowGirl Up! will feature four area women interested in helping other women succeed at home and work. Guest speakers and topics will include:

· Donna Eye, sales development advertising manager for the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis will share a strategy for a life “makeover” towards a future of financial success and stability.

· Dawn Mushill, owner and CEO of Customer Service and Beyond and executive director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob Chamber of Commerce will help attendees adopt a positive attitude towards success.

· Kathy Willis, director of corporate and community learning at Lewis & Clark Community College will guide attendees to improve their leadership skills and to improve their emotional intelligence at work and home, which is proven to increase positive results in any situation.

· Annice Brave, Illinois Teacher of the Year for 2011, will share motivational strategies that she has learned as a teacher of 24 years and help motivate attendees to make a difference in the lives of co-workers and family members.

Guests will also receive an invigorating demonstration by Susie Sweetman, personal trainer and owner of Progressive Fitness & Health. Sweetman will demonstrate her Power Plate equipment that will improve balance, flexibility, coordination and strength. Sweetman will also help attendees better understand their Body Mass Index (BMI) and any risk factors in health.

Joell Aguirre, director of membership services for the RiverBend Growth Association says, “Each year we host this event with SCORE as a way to help engage and empower women in the community who are interested in enhancing their work and family lives. This year’s theme promises to offer a fun atmosphere while the four speakers promise to share insight and motivation that will help improve the leadership, attitude and quality of life of each attendee.”

To register, call the RiverBend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 or register online at www.growthassociation.com Registration is $50 per person, which includes the cost of the half-day seminar and lunch. Registration for a table of 6 guests is also available for $275, which includes the seminar, lunch and a table sign acknowledging the sponsoring business. The deadline to register is Sept. 14.

