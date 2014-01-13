The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m. in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 303. A continental breakfast will be served.

Ginger Becker, Chief Clinical Dietician for Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will present: Finding Comfort, Joy and Healing in Food.

“Preparing and enjoying a delicious meal can be a source of comfort for both body and soul,” says Ginger. Yet, if someone is fighting cancer, or a cancer survivor, this can be challenging, she adds. She will provide tips on creating simple, yet appealing dishes.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Tracy Phillips, patient navigator for breast health, facilitates the group. “We want to present topics that can help meet the emotional needs of women during their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” she says.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 474-4855.

