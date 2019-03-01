ALTON - The 36th Annual Eva A. McDonald Women’s History Coalition brunch is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2. The brunch, held at the Best Western Premier in Alton, celebrates women of the community.

For 36 years, the brunch has rewarded and recognized women of the community on their contributions. The brunch serves as a celebration of local women with a philanthropist mission to empower and uplift the community. Each year the coalition makes a donation to local school libraries of books surrounding inspiring women.

The theme of this year's brunch is “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence”. The focus is to honor women who have created change in society through nonviolence and peace efforts

Gail Dillinger will give a feature presentation on Mary White Ovington, an influential suffragist, journalist and co-founder of NAACP, who worked on and advocated for many important causes through the early 1900s.

Penny Parrish and Shirley Johnson will be honored at the event with the “Women Who Make A Difference Award.” Parrish and Johnson are both women who have influenced and supported changes in their community, church, home and much more and are well deserving of their honor.

Tickets for the Eva A. McDonald Women’s History Coalition brunch are $15. For reservations, call Karen at (618) 465-8568.

Margarette Trushel of Oasis Women’s Center said each year the Women’s History Coalition is a special event with the awards, speaker and just the general gathering. She said it is something all the women in the coalition look forward to each year. Tina Culp, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Coordinator, does publicity for the organization.

