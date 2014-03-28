Women in STEM Event at LCCC Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Lewis and Clark Community College STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Club will be hosting an event for 5th through 8th grade girls. The Women in STEM event will allow girls to choose two different topics and participate in fun hands-on activities. The sessions will be instructed by female college students and professionals. This event will give young girls an opportunity to learn more about potential careers in the STEM fields and to receive encouragement to succeed. The event will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College on Saturday, April 12 from 9:00am – 1:00pm. For more information or to register email LCSTEMClub@gmail.com. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip