ALTON - The monthly Alton IL., Women Empowering Women networking luncheon will be Tuesday, September 18, from 11:30 – 1:00pm at Post Commons Coffee House, located at 300 Alby Street in downtown Alton.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. For those who wish to purchase lunch they can do so at Post Commons, the cost for the meal and a beverage is $10. Reservations are required so I can give the restaurant a head count for food prep.

If you would like to attend send your RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com no later than Friday September 14. Please include if you plan to eat lunch so we can give the restaurant an idea for food prep.

Registration starts at 11:15. We will start introductions and lunch at 11:40. The speaker will start at approximately noon. We usually wrap up around 1:00pm.

Our speaker for September’s meeting is Becky Weirich, with the Madison County Health Dept. There are so many services available for all women in the Riverbend area that very few people know about. This is a great opportunity to learn what our county government provides to women of all ages and backgrounds.

Feel free to invite ALL the women in your life that you would like to EMPOWER and ENCOURAGE to be their best. This is also a great networking opportunity to meet some AMAZING women in our area! I look forward to meeting everyone!

