ALTON - Shirley McIntyre has a quilt on display on Facebook and is hoping to raise as much as she can with its sale for the Crisis Food Center and The Salvation Army Toys For Tots program.

Bidding closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The quilt measures 64 inches by 78 inches and is made from top quality fabric.

She said she loved the quilt and hopes that a family would proudly display it at Christmas. All bids have to be on the original post.

“Quiltmaking is what I do and I love to make beautiful quilts,” she said. “I would love to raise as much as I can for the Crisis Food Center and the Toys for Tots program,” she said. “This particular quilt is a homey Christmas quilt it is gray and red. It shows old-fashioned trucks and barns.”

Shirley and a group of women called Cozy Closet Quilters that has done hundreds of quilts for Bev Farm residents. The women all have a spirit of kindness and love helping others. The Cozy Closet Quilters also has done quilts for Oasis Women's Center, especially member Barb Dittmer.

Shirley’s love of quilting started when she lived in New Hampshire and she improved her skills over the years and now has made hundreds of quilts for others, including all her grandchildren.

To make a bid, click the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/shirley.mcintyre.16/posts/3679612182088999

