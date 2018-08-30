Get The Latest News!

ALTON - A woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering injuries in a two-car collision on Piasa and 20th Street in Alton on Thursday morning.

The call came in around 10 a.m. Thursday. The Alton Fire Department Ambulance personnel were on the scene and Battalion Chief David Eichen said the woman was wheelchair-bound and was not feeling well after the accident. The woman was taken with her son, who rode with her, to a local hospital.

