ALTON - A woman was treated and released from an area hospital Wednesday evening following being struck by a vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a red hatchback being driven by someone the police believe she knows. It occurred near the intersection of Ray and Worden and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Hejna said the victim was a 25-year-old white woman, but would not release information on the suspect at this time, only saying he is not in custody. The woman was treated and released for her injuries, and Hejna said she was doing fine Thursday morning.

More like this: