ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On June 18, 2021 at approximately 5:10 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a vehicle accident in the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located a single vehicle accident. A vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest.

An adult female, believed to be in her late-20s, was located in the vehicle. She suffered from at least one apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene.

An officer attempted to contact an adult male, believed to be in his late-20s, who exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The male, who possessed a firearm, shot himself in the head in the course of his flight. The male was transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment, but has since been pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation suggests this incident to be a murder/suicide. Detectives are still attempting to determine the relationship of the individuals involved and the events that led up to the vehicle crash.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

The roadway has been re-opened.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

