Grafton’s Tammy Mosby has a deep passion toward motorcycles and she openly expressed that at the conclusion of public comments on Tuesday night at the Grafton City Council meeting.

Mosby, the owner of Wild ‘N Crazy Biker Apparel at 301 E. Main St. in Grafton, caters to the motorcycle types of clients and said she is upset because she feels the city council has little, if any, regard for the importance to the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mosby erupted at the end of the meeting and shouted that the city council opposes motorcycles visiting Grafton and the community’s businesses. She began with her open thoughts as several people left the Grafton United Methodist Church at a break after public comments about the proposed ordinances on liquor and outside music.

Mosby spoke briefly in a private interview after the meeting and said motorcycle riders bring an enormous amount of revenue to the city of Grafton. She expressed complete frustration with how motorcycle riders had been treated by some of the Grafton City Council.

“We welcome motorcycle riders,” she said. “I am a biker and we need our bikers to think they are welcome here.”

More like this:

Related Video: