ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A woman died after suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Chambers Road in North County Precinct of St. Louis on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been positively identified as Kimmy Goodson, 39 years of age, of the 10000 block of Grosvenor Drive in St. Louis.

The call to St. Louis County Police officers came in at 5:15 p.m. on July 6, 2021. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim and a male suspect arrived together at a beauty salon in the 2100 block of Chambers Road. Once inside, an altercation between the victim and the suspect ensued.

St. Louis County Police said both the victim and the suspect left the salon and the altercation continued. The male suspect shot the female victim and fled the scene on foot.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

