Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Police Department responded to a shooting at Yager Avenue and Plainview Terrace in Alton around 4 p.m Monday.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said it appeared to be a domestic case between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.The chief said the woman was shot in the face and transported by the Alton Fire Department ambulance crew to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police officers were congregated next to a silver Chevy vehicle. Police stated the shooting took place inside the vehicle.

The suspect in the case fled the scene on foot. However, it appeared the man who fled the scene had a car nearby to escape law enforcement.

Alton Police are continuing to investigate the case.

More like this:

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

Aug 17, 2023 - Habitual Alton Drug Dealer Gets 262-Month Federal Prison Sentence

Sep 26, 2023 - Granite City Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder

Aug 9, 2023 - Woman Faces Multiple Charges, Illegal Narcotics Also Found On Her At Alton Jail

Aug 10, 2023 - Wood River Police Chief Discusses Homicide Case

 