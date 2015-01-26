 

A woman was robbed at what was believed to be gunpoint outside the Bluff City Grill parking lot at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The location of the robbery was 102 W. 9th St. in Alton.

Alton Police Department spokesperson Emily Henja said the suspect was a black male, 30 years old and thin build, about 5-foot-10 and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The suspect fled on foot to the west after the robbery.

“The suspect took the woman’s purse while she was walking outside to her vehicle,” Henja said. “Anyone with any information should give detectives a call at 618-463-3505, extension 234, or contact our Anonymous Tip Line at 618-465-5948.”

