ALTON - Virginia Sitzes is one of the favorite residents of River Crossing on Humbert Road in Alton.

On Sunday, she marked another Mother’s Day with her family and again had a great day. She has three daughters and she said she was a “stay-at-home mother” when the girls were growing up.

Article continues after sponsor message

Virginia said there are definite advantages of the mother staying home with the children, which is not very common today because of the need for two incomes.

She also has grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loves every minute she gets to see them.

“My children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren mean everything to me,” she said. “I think it paid off for me staying at home with my children to raise them, I personally think it is a lot better.

"I love being a mother, but now they wait on me and I enjoy it. I do always love Mother’s Day, it is a very special day for moms.”

More like this: