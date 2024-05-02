EAST ST. LOUIS – A Florida woman admitted guilt to federal charges Wednesday for scamming her grandmother living in Cahokia Heights out of more than $300,000.

Tanya M. Aboseada, 38, of Pompano Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud.

“The Department’s Elder Justice Initiative dedicates federal resources to combat abuse and financial crimes targeted at senior citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I’m thankful for our partnership with the FBI to hold offenders accountable, and in this case, criminals who steal from and victimize their elderly family members.”

According to court documents, Aboseada convinced her grandmother to wire money into her bank account under false pretenses on at least 12 occasions between November 2021 and August 2022. Aboseada lied to her grandmother about needing money to transfer a truck title into her name, owing money to the IRS, paying attorney fees and fines for a vehicular accident she was in, and paying the family of an alleged child she killed in a vehicular accident to avoid going to jail.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Older Americans are too often the target of scammers who hide behind computer screens while stealing money. But criminals who steal the hard-earned life savings of their own family members demonstrate an even greater disregard for this vulnerable population,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “The FBI is committed to investigating and holding to account those intent on harming seniors.”

In total, Aboseada admitted to stealing $317,049 from her grandmother.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment per count. Aboseada’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative.

The FBI Springfield Field Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Verseman and Kathleen Howard are prosecuting the case.

More like this: