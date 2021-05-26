ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Department members responded around 8:15 Wednesday morning to a report of a woman threatening to jump off the Clark Bridge in Alton.

The woman reportedly jumped off the bridge at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday. The Alton Fire Boat was able to get the woman out of the water to a boat ramp to an awaiting ambulance.

Article continues after sponsor message

If anyone needs help in these types of situations, this is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255.

More like this: