Woman Jumps From Clark Bridge, First Responders Rescue Woman, Take Her To Awaiting Ambulance
ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Department members responded around 8:15 Wednesday morning to a report of a woman threatening to jump off the Clark Bridge in Alton.
The woman reportedly jumped off the bridge at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday. The Alton Fire Boat was able to get the woman out of the water to a boat ramp to an awaiting ambulance.
If anyone needs help in these types of situations, this is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255.
