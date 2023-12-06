HARDIN - A Jacksonville woman faces various drug-related charges in Calhoun County.

Jennifer M. Geninatti, 43.After a Calhoun Sheriff's Office investigation, Jennifer M. Geninatti, 43, of Jacksonville, faces the following charges:

Driving Under the Influence - Drugs

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The sheriff's office said on Nov. 15, 2023, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe at Illinois River Road near Gallinepper, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Geninatti was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Geninatti was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

