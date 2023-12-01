HARDIN - Jennifer M. Geninatti, 43, of Jacksonville, IL., faces three serious charges after a traffic stop in Calhoun County.

Geninatti has been charged with the following:

Driving Under the Influence - Drugs

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

On November 15, 2023, a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe at Illinois River Road near Gallinepper, in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said Geninatti was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Geninatti was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

