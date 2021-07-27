ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police reported Tuesday morning that a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash occurred in St. Clair County at 4:27 p.m. on July 26, 2021, at Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 3.2.

The crash victim was Edith T. Holmes, 51, of Swansea. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11:

What: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

When: July 26, 2021, at approximately 4:27 p.m.

Where: Interstate 64 westbound at milepost 3.2, St. Clair County

Vehicle: Unit 1- 2019 Gary Ford Flex

Driver: Unit 1- Edith T. Holmes, 51-year-old female from Swansea, IL – Deceased

Prelimenary: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Interstate 64 near milepost 3.2. For unknown reasons Unit 1 went off the roadway to the right and struck the concrete pole over the interstate sign of exit 3A. The driver and sole occupant of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

