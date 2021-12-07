ST. CLAIR, MO. - Franklin County, Mo., Sheriff Steve Pelton announced that a 61-year-old woman - Leann Gratzer - was killed after an attack by a group of dogs outside a relative's home.

The sheriff said the tragedy occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Highway TT. As of now, no criminal charges have been issued after the attack.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The sheriff added that deputies were told Gratzer was attacked when she was en route walking to a relative's home. Gratzer was critically injured in the attack and later died.

The medical examiner's office continued the investigation after her death.

The sheriff said his office's thoughts and prayers go to the victim's family.

More like this:

Sep 8, 2024 - 62-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Sunday Crash

Jul 21, 2024 - Major Tammy Grime Named Illinois Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Aug 2, 2024 - St. Clair County Mourns Loss Of Heroic K9 Havik

Aug 19, 2024 - Novacich Honored For Service To Cross-River Crime Task Force; Pulido Appointed As New Commander

6 days ago - Man Airlifted After Crash, Dies in Hospital

 