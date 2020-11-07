GODFREY - A female died from injuries suffered in a three-car crash in the 6600 block of Godfrey Road in front of Walmart in Godfrey on Friday night, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said Saturday afternoon.

Dimitroff said there were other injuries in the crash, but they were not considered serious. He said the woman was a local resident, but could not elaborate any more on the situation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office captain said the department continues to investigate the accident and more will be released on Monday.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office did not yet have any information to release on the case Saturday afternoon.

