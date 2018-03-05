WOOD RIVER - A Shipman woman was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. on March 4, 2018, in Wood River.

The woman was Brittany D. Cottingham, 28, of the 400 block of Seaman Street in Shipman.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said a Wood River Police officer took Cottingham into custody, at 12:05 a.m. on March 4, 2018, after a vehicle she was driving was stopped for a traffic violation. Her vehicle was stopped at the corner of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

Chief Wells said Cottingham’s driving privileges have been suspended. After Cottingham was taken into custody items of drug paraphernalia and a substance that later tested positive to contain crystal methamphetimine was located in the vehicle, Wells said.

Cottingham was transported to the police department where she was booked and held on the felony charges, pending a review by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Cottingham was on bond from previous Madison County, Illinois, drug charges. The bond on those charges was revoked. Cottingham remains in custody.

More like this: