HARDIN - Jacqueline A. Saffell, 42, of Carlinville, was arrested earlier this month for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. She was also charged with Obstruction of Justice after additional paraphernalia was found “hidden inside a body cavity,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office about the incident.

At 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 3, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Deer Plain, south of Brussels in Calhoun County. Calhoun deputies requested K9 assistance from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, which “resulted in a positive K9 alert for the odor of narcotics.”

Saffell was then transported to the Jersey County Jail, “where additional suspected drug paraphernalia was discovered to be hidden inside a body cavity,” according to the release. After that discovery, Saffell was also charged with Obstructing Justice.

Saffell was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital on Feb. 6, when additional suspected narcotics were discovered by medical staff, according to the release.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office thanked “Alton Memorial Hospital, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, specifically the Corrections staff, as well as Deputy Justin Decker and K9 Jax” for their assistance with the case.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

